XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP) Short Interest Update

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the November 15th total of 391,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 673,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
XBP Europe Stock Performance
Shares of XBP stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. XBP Europe has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.
About XBP Europe
