XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP) Short Interest Update

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the November 15th total of 391,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 673,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

XBP Europe Stock Performance

Shares of XBP stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. XBP Europe has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

About XBP Europe

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

