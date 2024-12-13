OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Up 4% After Insider Buying Activity

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 1,068,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,794,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Specifically, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,411,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,361,904.12. This trade represents a 0.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 125.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in OPKO Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 960,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter worth about $1,840,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

