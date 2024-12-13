Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $84.11, but opened at $78.00. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $78.59, with a volume of 260,326 shares trading hands.

The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.20). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $129,721.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,007.56. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 25.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 673.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 62,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 54,544 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,631,000 after purchasing an additional 156,634 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $2,742,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after acquiring an additional 25,619 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average of $88.82.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

