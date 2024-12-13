Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the November 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. Xunlei has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.06.
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.
