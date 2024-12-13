Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the November 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XNET

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

Xunlei Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Xunlei by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 300,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 20.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Xunlei by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. Xunlei has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Xunlei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.