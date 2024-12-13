agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $2.09. agilon health shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 646,589 shares traded.

Specifically, Director John William Wulf acquired 45,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,369.94. This trade represents a 27.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diana Mckenzie acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,319 shares in the company, valued at $117,007.32. The trade was a 32.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. William Blair cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on agilon health from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.38.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $918.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in agilon health by 406.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 72.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

