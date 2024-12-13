Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Grows By 1,200.0%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 1.1 %

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

