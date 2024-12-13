Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Increases By 59.6%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the November 15th total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
MingZhu Logistics Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of MingZhu Logistics stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. MingZhu Logistics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $6.24.
About MingZhu Logistics
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MingZhu Logistics
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.