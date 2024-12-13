Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Increases By 59.6%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the November 15th total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MingZhu Logistics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MingZhu Logistics stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. MingZhu Logistics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

About MingZhu Logistics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. It serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.