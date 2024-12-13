What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for IMAX FY2024 Earnings?

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for IMAX in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMAX. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of IMAX opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 19.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 78,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $160,942.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,295.89. This represents a 20.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Natasha Fernandes sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $75,462.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,814.16. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,110 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

