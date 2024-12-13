Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/12/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $291.00 to $292.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $301.00 to $304.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $282.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $310.00 to $307.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $291.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $306.00 to $301.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $280.00 to $282.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $270.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $229.00 to $245.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $307.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $275.00.

11/7/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $306.00 to $307.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Lowe’s Companies is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $269.00 to $306.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $263.50 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.08 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,713,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 215,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $16,143,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,976,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

