Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to “Buy”

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.05. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 103.74%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Research analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

