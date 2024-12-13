StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Radio stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Emerson Radio has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.83.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, massagers, and security products.

