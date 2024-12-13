Raymond James Estimates Newmont’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.
Newmont Price Performance
Newmont stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Newmont has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Newmont Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -65.79%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Harry M. Iv Conger acquired 9,498 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $400,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,090.70. This represents a 189.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. This represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Newmont
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 191.8% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Newmont
- Stock Average Calculator
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.