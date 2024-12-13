Research Analysts Offer Predictions for COO Q1 Earnings

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 9th. William Blair analyst M. Andrew now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of COO stock opened at $96.72 on Thursday. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $84.76 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 480.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 937,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,870,000 after purchasing an additional 776,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $435,856,000 after buying an additional 737,726 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,822,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,045,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,359,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,511,000 after acquiring an additional 558,886 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. This represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

