Analysts Issue Forecasts for Toll Brothers Q1 Earnings

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Toll Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $13.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.07.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $138.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $91.92 and a 12-month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,802,000 after buying an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,444,000 after buying an additional 84,652 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 97.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,118,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,758 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after acquiring an additional 541,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after acquiring an additional 431,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.51, for a total transaction of $7,725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,068,482.82. This trade represents a 16.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $777,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,032.24. The trade was a 33.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,435,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.12%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

