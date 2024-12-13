What is Wedbush’s Estimate for CoreCivic Q1 Earnings?

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for CoreCivic in a report issued on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price target on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

CXW opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 50,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $1,210,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,691,977.60. This trade represents a 15.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,464. This represents a 8.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CoreCivic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

