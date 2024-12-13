Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $166.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $172.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XYL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Get Xylem alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $121.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a 1-year low of $106.52 and a 1-year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Xylem’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,597,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,262,000 after buying an additional 36,102 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.7% in the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 18,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 47,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $2,492,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.