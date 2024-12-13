Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $166.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $172.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.11% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on XYL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.91.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Xylem
Xylem Price Performance
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Xylem’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,597,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,262,000 after buying an additional 36,102 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.7% in the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 18,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 47,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $2,492,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
About Xylem
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xylem
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.