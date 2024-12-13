Roth Capital Forecasts Increased Earnings for Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uranium Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 9th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Uranium Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

UEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target (up previously from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of UEC stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -68.25 and a beta of 1.84. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Uranium Energy by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,956,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,468 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,643,000. Segra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 81.0% in the third quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,036,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after buying an additional 1,806,529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,821,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 961.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,400,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

