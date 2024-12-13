Q2 EPS Forecast for Eli Lilly and Company Cut by Analyst

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note issued on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will earn $5.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.24. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $13.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q3 2026 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LLY. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.22.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $782.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $837.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $871.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $561.65 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $742.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. FFG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 41.7% in the third quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $34,328,000. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.