What is William Blair’s Forecast for AutoZone Q2 Earnings?

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $28.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $28.68. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $155.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2025 earnings at $38.88 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $53.13 EPS.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,634.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,339.25.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.1 %

AZO opened at $3,345.71 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,510.00 and a 52 week high of $3,416.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,142.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,059.09. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $32.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,613,046.40. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 56.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

