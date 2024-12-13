Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for CSL Q2 Earnings

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $6.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.51. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $20.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.23 EPS.

CSL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $423.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.35. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $291.23 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 268,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,641,000 after buying an additional 218,002 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,405.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 179,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,757,000 after buying an additional 176,799 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $65,041,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 176,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,594,000 after buying an additional 106,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

