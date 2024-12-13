Q4 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Reduced by Zacks Research

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $126.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.37.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,411,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,140,338,000 after purchasing an additional 75,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,315,735 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,513,446,000 after buying an additional 180,755 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,311,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,098,000 after buying an additional 260,727 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 64.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $694,717,000 after buying an additional 2,076,134 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $609,300,000 after acquiring an additional 403,676 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

