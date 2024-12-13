StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.57. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $118.25 and a 1-year high of $209.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.44% of AMCON Distributing worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

