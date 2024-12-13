Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TSM Q3 Earnings

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

NYSE:TSM opened at $191.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $212.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.5484 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,974,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,721,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,802 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 669.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,721,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,998 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,226.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,983,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,809,000 after buying an additional 1,834,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 799.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,899,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,815,000 after buying an additional 1,687,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $229,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

