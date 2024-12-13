Roth Capital Issues Positive Outlook for Clearfield Earnings

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Clearfield in a research report issued on Sunday, December 8th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Clearfield’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Clearfield’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $476.54 million, a P/E ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 1.28. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,266,796 shares in the company, valued at $39,270,676. This represents a 0.40 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter worth $75,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

