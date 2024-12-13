Q4 Earnings Estimate for Enerflex Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerflex from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.20. Enerflex has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $9.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Enerflex by 57.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,380,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after buying an additional 1,606,236 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Enerflex by 16.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,336,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,900 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Enerflex by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,771,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Enerflex by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,237,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 152,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Enerflex by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 218,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 141,393 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.0268 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.46%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

