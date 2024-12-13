Roth Capital Has Negative Forecast for Genasys Q1 Earnings

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Genasys in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 9th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Genasys from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Genasys from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Genasys from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Genasys has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the second quarter valued at $875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genasys by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,932,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 237,871 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genasys by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 467,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 87,883 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in Genasys by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 172,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 87,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 57.9% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 190,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 69,750 shares during the period. 40.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

