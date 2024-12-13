Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital raised Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.81.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WCN

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $184.24 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $144.69 and a 1-year high of $194.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.92 and a 200-day moving average of $179.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 58.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.