Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for VersaBank Q1 Earnings

VersaBank (TSE:VBN – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of VersaBank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised VersaBank to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.
VersaBank Price Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VersaBank
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.