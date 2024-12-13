Q1 EPS Estimates for Akita Drilling Cut by Atb Cap Markets

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKTFree Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akita Drilling in a report released on Tuesday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Akita Drilling’s FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Akita Drilling Stock Performance

Akita Drilling has a 12-month low of C$6.52 and a 12-month high of C$9.23.

About Akita Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.

