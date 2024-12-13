Atb Cap Markets Has Negative Outlook for TSE:AAV Q2 Earnings

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Advantage Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$144.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.10 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cormark raised Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.21.

AAV stock opened at C$8.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.71. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Tisdale acquired 3,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,550.00. Also, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.94 per share, with a total value of C$178,800.00. Insiders purchased a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $637,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

