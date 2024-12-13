Analysts Set Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Target Price at $13.14

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TNGX shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

TNGX stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.75. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $13.01.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Boxer Capital Management, Llc sold 633,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $4,348,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,690,642 shares in the company, valued at $45,964,710.54. This trade represents a 8.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mace Rothenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $36,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,925. This represents a 88.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,338,000 shares of company stock worth $18,426,160. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 78.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 55,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 142,710 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 340.1% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 34,150 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after buying an additional 489,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

