Brokerages Set Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) PT at C$49.21

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDGI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.14. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$34.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

In related news, Director Robert George Blackadar purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.08 per share, with a total value of C$36,084.40. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

