Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives $85.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRON shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Disc Medicine from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Disc Medicine from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday.

In other Disc Medicine news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 14,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $928,277.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,507.25. The trade was a 25.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William Richard White sold 7,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $418,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,816 over the last three months. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 45.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 2.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Disc Medicine by 19.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Disc Medicine by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRON opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.28. Disc Medicine has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

