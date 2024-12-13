Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Down 0.3% on Insider Selling

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $498.57 and last traded at $498.60. Approximately 3,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 63,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $500.00.

Specifically, Director Julia Sze sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.31, for a total transaction of $62,913.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,056.16. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CVCO. Wedbush downgraded Cavco Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $462.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.32.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.58. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $507.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,107,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 196,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

