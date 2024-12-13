Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Trading Up 0.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $936.00 to $1,025.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Equinix traded as high as $974.30 and last traded at $968.26. Approximately 61,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 528,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $961.72.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $976.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total transaction of $2,851,203.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,211.78. The trade was a 49.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.18, for a total transaction of $1,456,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,419,399.88. This represents a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,398 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,218 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 555.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 19.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,357,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 38,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,137,000 after acquiring an additional 33,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $916.16 and a 200-day moving average of $843.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

