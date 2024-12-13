Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Down 0.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $602.00 to $543.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lockheed Martin traded as low as $508.60 and last traded at $510.70. Approximately 168,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,076,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $512.94.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $911,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,609 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,281 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 450,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,561,000 after buying an additional 249,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,797,437,000 after buying an additional 240,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,981,088,000 after buying an additional 209,591 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $557.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

