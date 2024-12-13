Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading 5.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $114.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arcellx traded as high as $86.48 and last traded at $86.48. Approximately 37,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 477,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.27.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $87.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Arcellx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Arcellx from $83.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.93.

In other Arcellx news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $134,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,165,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,502.95. The trade was a 68.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,393 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arcellx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 974,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,434,000 after acquiring an additional 39,781 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Arcellx by 15.4% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,617,000 after purchasing an additional 247,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcellx by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 79,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 32,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.20. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -117.49 and a beta of 0.25.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

