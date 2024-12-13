GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Up 6.5% After Earnings Beat

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.67. Approximately 3,994,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 19,060,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.68 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GME. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $55,104.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,880. This trade represents a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $102,487.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,196.92. The trade was a 7.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $481,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 535.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in GameStop by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 115.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 7,156.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.50 and a beta of -0.11.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

