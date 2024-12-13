Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Trading 5.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $153.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Glaukos traded as high as $145.00 and last traded at $143.68. 31,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 566,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.38.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Glaukos from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $316,156.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,198,425.93. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 2,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 16.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.60.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 42.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

