Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Up 13,498.2% in November

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 747,900 shares, a growth of 13,498.2% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 38.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CYCN opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $9.47.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile
