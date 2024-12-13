Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $190.00. The stock had previously closed at $155.93, but opened at $164.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Reddit shares last traded at $162.80, with a volume of 1,021,015 shares.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RDDT. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Reddit from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Reddit from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.42.

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 11,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $722,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 840,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,784,256. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 18,519 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $2,704,885.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,401 shares in the company, valued at $20,214,850.06. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 325,644 shares of company stock valued at $31,195,790 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Reddit during the third quarter worth about $85,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 56.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average of $80.43.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.61 million. Reddit had a negative net margin of 47.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

