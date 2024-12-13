Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 0.8% Following Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $68.07 and last traded at $70.34. 45,275,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 59,640,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.89.

Specifically, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $823,158.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,748,867.94. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $166.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

