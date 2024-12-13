D-Wave Quantum Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 40,054 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 507% compared to the average daily volume of 6,596 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on QBTS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QBTS

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at D-Wave Quantum

NYSE QBTS opened at $3.91 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $875.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

In other news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 643,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $3,135,627.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,730,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,216,039.91. This trade represents a 3.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 85.9% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 25,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.