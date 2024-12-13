Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading 4.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $205.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Broadcom traded as high as $182.31 and last traded at $179.09. 10,845,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 28,871,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.81.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $136,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $843.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 184.35%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

