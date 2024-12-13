Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Up 2.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $650.00 to $670.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Meta Platforms traded as high as $638.40 and last traded at $634.76. 4,039,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 14,769,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $619.32.

META has been the topic of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.20.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 7,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.48, for a total transaction of $4,038,190.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,416,908.60. The trade was a 15.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.72, for a total value of $486,636.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,848,320.64. The trade was a 2.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,002 shares of company stock valued at $126,740,653. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $857,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.3% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $583.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 9.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

