Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $51.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Academy Sports and Outdoors traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $55.40. 507,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,456,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,172. This represents a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

