Allot Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 748% compared to the typical daily volume of 369 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Allot Communications stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $203.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.09. Allot Communications has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $5.50.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

