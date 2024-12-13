First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 59,100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1605 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $451,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.