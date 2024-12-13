Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $10.81. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 140,617 shares.

Specifically, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass acquired 20,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,545.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at $746,895.36. The trade was a 36.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory J. Divis purchased 9,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $95,788.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,598 shares in the company, valued at $95,788.04. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other news, Director Linda Palczuk bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $30,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,616. The trade was a 4.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.34% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 624.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

