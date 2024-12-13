Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $850.00 to $1,010.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $935.47 and last traded at $931.66, with a volume of 339048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $913.35.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.85.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total transaction of $306,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,405 shares of company stock valued at $129,623,487 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,594,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 699 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 11.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,236,539 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $881,652,000 after acquiring an additional 127,541 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $805.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $716.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $395.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

